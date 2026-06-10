Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Mathis, the outgoing Detachment Sergeant for Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion, speaks to the audience and guests after relinquishing responsibility of the unit during a change of responsibility ceremony, on Caserma Ederle, Italy, June 10, 2026. Change of responsibility is a military tradition symbolizing the transfer of leadership and responsibility while continuing the Army’s commitment to leadership continuity and unit readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 07:56
|Photo ID:
|9742311
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-JH229-4525
|Resolution:
|6864x4576
|Size:
|5.89 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HHD, 509th SSB, Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.