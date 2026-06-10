(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HHD, 509th SSB, Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    HHD, 509th SSB, Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    ITALY

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    AFN Vicenza

    Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Mathis, the outgoing Detachment Sergeant for Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion, passes the guidon to Capt. Nicola Newton, the commander of HHD, 509th SSB, during a change of responsibility ceremony, on Caserma Ederle, Italy, June 10, 2026. The passing of the guidon is a military tradition symbolizing the transfer of leadership and responsibility while continuing the Army’s commitment to leadership continuity and unit readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 07:56
    Photo ID: 9742298
    VIRIN: 230101-A-JH229-1067
    Resolution: 6925x4617
    Size: 6.33 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHD, 509th SSB, Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HHD, 509th SSB, Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    HHD, 509th SSB, Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    HHD, 509th SSB, Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    HHD, 509th SSB, Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    HHD, 509th SSB, Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Responsibility
    Caserma Ederle
    AFN Vicenza
    USAG Italy
    509th SSB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery