HHD, 509th SSB, Change of Responsibility Ceremony

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Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Mathis, the outgoing Detachment Sergeant for Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion, passes the guidon to Capt. Nicola Newton, the commander of HHD, 509th SSB, during a change of responsibility ceremony, on Caserma Ederle, Italy, June 10, 2026. The passing of the guidon is a military tradition symbolizing the transfer of leadership and responsibility while continuing the Army’s commitment to leadership continuity and unit readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)