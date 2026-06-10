HHD, 509th SSB, Change of Responsibility Ceremony

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Sgt. 1st Class Jerrica Champ, the incoming Detachment Sergeant, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion, receives the guidon from Capt. Nicola Newton, the commander of HHD, 509th SSB, during a change of responsibility ceremony, on Caserma Ederle, Italy, June 10, 2026. The passing of the guidon is a military tradition symbolizing the transfer of leadership and responsibility while continuing the Army’s commitment to leadership continuity and unit readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)