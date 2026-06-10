Norwegian Forces Support Mine Warfare Training During BALTOPS 2026

BALTIC SEA (June 9, 2026) – Service members assigned to Royal Norwegian Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) dispose mines from the Royal Norwegian Navy Rhein-class patrol vessel HNoMS Magnus Lagabøte (A537) during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026 in the Baltic Sea, June 9, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy courtesy asset)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 07:02
|Photo ID:
|9742248
|VIRIN:
|260609-N-N0901-2019
|Resolution:
|2048x2017
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|BALTIC SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
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