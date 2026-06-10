NATO Forces Support Mine Warfare Training During BALTOPS 2026

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BALTIC SEA (June 9, 2026) – The Royal Norwegian Navy Rhein-class patrol vessel HNoMS Magnus Lagabøte (A537), Lithuanian Naval Force Hunt-class mine countermeasures vessel LNS Skalvis (M 53) and Latvian Navy Buyskes-class survey vessel LVNS Varonis (A 90) participate in mine warefare training during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026 in the Baltic Sea, June 9, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy courtesy asset)