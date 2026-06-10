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    NATO Forces Support Mine Warfare Training During BALTOPS 2026 [Image 8 of 10]

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    NATO Forces Support Mine Warfare Training During BALTOPS 2026

    BALTIC SEA

    06.08.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    BALTIC SEA (June 9, 2026) – The Royal Norwegian Navy Rhein-class patrol vessel HNoMS Magnus Lagabøte (A537), Lithuanian Naval Force Hunt-class mine countermeasures vessel LNS Skalvis (M 53) and Latvian Navy Buyskes-class survey vessel LVNS Varonis (A 90) participate in mine warefare training during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026 in the Baltic Sea, June 9, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy courtesy asset)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 07:02
    Photo ID: 9742247
    VIRIN: 260609-N-N0901-2018
    Resolution: 2048x1368
    Size: 743.48 KB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

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    Norwegian Forces Support Mine Warfare Training During BALTOPS 2026
    Norwegian Forces Support Mine Warfare Training During BALTOPS 2026
    Norwegian Forces Support Mine Warfare Training During BALTOPS 2026
    Norwegian Forces Support Mine Warfare Training During BALTOPS 2026
    Norwegian Forces Support Mine Warfare Training During BALTOPS 2026
    Norwegian Forces Support Mine Warfare Training During BALTOPS 2026
    Norwegian Forces Support Mine Warfare Training During BALTOPS 2026
    NATO Forces Support Mine Warfare Training During BALTOPS 2026
    Norwegian Forces Support Mine Warfare Training During BALTOPS 2026
    Norwegian Forces Support Mine Warfare Training During BALTOPS 2026

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    TAGS

    #PresenceMatters
    #StrongerTogether
    #WeAreNATO
    #ReadyandPostured
    #BALTOPS2026

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