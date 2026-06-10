(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Astral Knight 26: F-15E F-35A B-1B Operations [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Astral Knight 26: F-15E F-35A B-1B Operations

    UNITED KINGDOM

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing fly alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing during Astral Knight 26 over the North Sea, June 8, 2026. AK26 is designed to strengthen tactical integrated air and missile defense capabilities across the U.S. European Command area of responsibility while providing units the opportunity to practice and refine tactical procedures in a realistic operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 03:54
    Photo ID: 9742088
    VIRIN: 260608-F-BN500-1005
    Resolution: 7057x5041
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Astral Knight 26: F-15E F-35A B-1B Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Nash Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Astral Knight 26: F-15E F-35A B-1B Operations
    Astral Knight 26: F-15E F-35A B-1B Operations
    Astral Knight 26: F-15E F-35A B-1B Operations
    Astral Knight 26: F-15E F-35A B-1B Operations
    Astral Knight 26: F-15E F-35A B-1B Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Astral Knight, USAFE, F-15, F-35, KC-135, B-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery