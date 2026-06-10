An Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing to receive fuel during Astral Knight 26 over the North Sea, June 8, 2026. Aerial refueling operations increase the range and endurance of combat aircraft, supporting tactical integrated air and missile defense and tactical command and control during AK26. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 03:54
|Photo ID:
|9742086
|VIRIN:
|260608-F-BN500-1004
|Resolution:
|7123x5088
|Size:
|6.85 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|5
This work, Astral Knight 26: F-15E F-35A B-1B Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Nash Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.