Astral Knight 26: F-15E F-35A B-1B Operations

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U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers, F-15E Strike Eagles, and F-35A Lightning IIs fly in a formation during Astral Knight 26 over the North Sea, June 8, 2026. Aerial refueling operations increase the range and endurance of combat aircraft, supporting tactical integrated air and missile defense and tactical command and control during AK26. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt)