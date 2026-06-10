U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joe Hilbert, commanding general of Eighth Army, speaks to students, faculty, and Republic of Korea (ROK) Army Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets at Pyeongtaek University, South Korea, May 26, 2026. Hilbert highlighted the importance of investing in future military and civilian leaders while advancing technological innovation to strengthen the U.S.-ROK Alliance. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Talley)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 03:55
|Photo ID:
|9742087
|VIRIN:
|260526-A-XW676-2354
|Resolution:
|1789x1192
|Size:
|528.41 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eighth Army Commanding General Speaks at Pyeongtaek University on the Future of the U.S.-ROK Alliance [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Joshua Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.