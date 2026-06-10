Eighth Army Commanding General Speaks at Pyeongtaek University on the Future of the U.S.-ROK Alliance

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U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joe Hilbert, commanding general of Eighth Army, speaks to students, faculty, and Republic of Korea (ROK) Army Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets at Pyeongtaek University, South Korea, May 26, 2026. Hilbert highlighted the importance of investing in future military and civilian leaders while advancing technological innovation to strengthen the U.S.-ROK Alliance. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Talley)