Eighth Army Commanding General Speaks at Pyeongtaek University on the Future of the U.S.-ROK Alliance

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U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joe Hilbert, commanding general of Eighth Army, speaks with faculty and leaders from Pyeongtaek University, South Korea, May 26, 2026. Hilbert emphasized that well-trained leaders and Soldiers remain the foundation of military readiness within a constantly evolving battlefield. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Talley)