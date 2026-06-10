U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joe Hilbert, commanding general of Eighth Army, speaks with faculty and leaders from Pyeongtaek University, South Korea, May 26, 2026. Hilbert emphasized that well-trained leaders and Soldiers remain the foundation of military readiness within a constantly evolving battlefield. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Talley)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 03:57
|Photo ID:
|9742081
|VIRIN:
|260526-A-XW676-6160
|Resolution:
|1791x1189
|Size:
|577.09 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eighth Army Commanding General Speaks at Pyeongtaek University on the Future of the U.S.-ROK Alliance [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Joshua Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.