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    Eighth Army Commanding General Speaks at Pyeongtaek University on the Future of the U.S.-ROK Alliance [Image 2 of 3]

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    Eighth Army Commanding General Speaks at Pyeongtaek University on the Future of the U.S.-ROK Alliance

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.25.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Talley 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joe Hilbert, commanding general of Eighth Army, speaks with faculty and leaders from Pyeongtaek University, South Korea, May 26, 2026. Hilbert emphasized that well-trained leaders and Soldiers remain the foundation of military readiness within a constantly evolving battlefield. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Talley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 03:57
    Photo ID: 9742081
    VIRIN: 260526-A-XW676-6160
    Resolution: 1791x1189
    Size: 577.09 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Eighth Army Commanding General Speaks at Pyeongtaek University on the Future of the U.S.-ROK Alliance [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Joshua Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Eighth Army Commanding General Speaks at Pyeongtaek University on the Future of the U.S.-ROK Alliance
    Eighth Army Commanding General Speaks at Pyeongtaek University on the Future of the U.S.-ROK Alliance
    Eighth Army Commanding General Speaks at Pyeongtaek University on the Future of the U.S.-ROK Alliance

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    Pyeongtaek University, ROTC, readiness, leadership, leaders, modernization

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