Eighth Army Commanding General Speaks at Pyeongtaek University on the Future of the U.S.-ROK Alliance

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U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joe Hilbert, commanding general of Eighth Army, speaks to students, faculty, and Republic of Korea (ROK) Army Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets at Pyeongtaek University, South Korea, May 26, 2026. Hilbert engaged with the next generation of Korean leaders on shared security challenges and the need for continued innovation to ensure peace and stability on the peninsula. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Talley)