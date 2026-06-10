Soldiers from 210th Field Artillery Brigade compete on the court during the basketball tournament of KATUSA Friendship Week at Camp Casey, South Korea, Jun. 9, 2026. The sport competition this week means building strong camaraderie between the US and KATUSA soldiers by sweating and competing together. (U.S. Army photo by KPFC Seung Min Yeom)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 03:17
|Photo ID:
|9742059
|VIRIN:
|260609-A-AM489-1256
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|10.64 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210 HHB Sport Tournament [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Bilal Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.