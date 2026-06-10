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    210 HHB Sport Tournament [Image 1 of 7]

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    210 HHB Sport Tournament

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers from 210th Field Artillery Brigade compete on the court during the basketball tournament of KATUSA Friendship Week at Camp Casey, South Korea, Jun. 9, 2026.
    The sport competition this week means building strong camaraderie between the US and KATUSA soldiers by sweating and competing together. (U.S. Army photo by KPFC Seung Min Yeom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 03:17
    Photo ID: 9742053
    VIRIN: 260609-A-AM489-1062
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 12.58 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 210 HHB Sport Tournament [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Bilal Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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