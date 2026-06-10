210 HHB Sport Tournament

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Soldiers from 210th Field Artillery Brigade compete on the court during the basketball tournament of KATUSA Friendship Week at Camp Casey, South Korea, Jun. 9, 2026.

The sport competition this week means building strong camaraderie between the US and KATUSA soldiers by sweating and competing together. (U.S. Army photo by KPFC Seung Min Yeom)