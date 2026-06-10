(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    George Washington Conducts Helo Operations [Image 8 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    George Washington Conducts Helo Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Crowley 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Naval Aircrewman Tactical Helicopter 2nd Class Shawn McIntyre Jr., from Florida, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, surveys the horizon in an MH-60S Seahawk attached to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Philippine Sea, June 10, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Crowley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 03:17
    Photo ID: 9742049
    VIRIN: 260610-N-UM953-1497
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington Conducts Helo Operations [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Tyler Crowley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    George Washington Conducts Helo Operations
    George Washington Conducts Helo Operations
    George Washington Conducts Helo Operations
    George Washington Conducts Helo Operations
    George Washington Conducts Helo Operations
    George Washington Conducts Helo Operations
    George Washington Conducts Helo Operations
    George Washington Conducts Helo Operations
    George Washington Conducts Helo Operations
    George Washington Conducts Helo Operations
    George Washington Conducts Helo Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MH60S
    CVN73
    HSC12
    HeloOps
    USSGW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery