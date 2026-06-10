George Washington Conducts Helo Operations

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Naval Aircrewman Tactical Helicopter 2nd Class Shawn McIntyre Jr., from Florida, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, surveys the horizon in an MH-60S Seahawk attached to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Philippine Sea, June 10, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Crowley)