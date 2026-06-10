210 HHB Sport Tournament

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 210th Field Artillery Brigade, leave the field after competing in a softball tournament at Camp Casey, South Korea, June 9, 2026. The tournament gave Soldiers an opportunity to build teamwork, camaraderie and unit cohesion. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks)