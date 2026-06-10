210 HHB Sport Tournament

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KATUSA Cpl. Jae Hyun Kwon, Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 210th Field Artillery Brigade, participates in a post-game handshake during a softball tournament at Camp Casey, South Korea, June 9, 2026. The tournament gave Soldiers an opportunity to build teamwork, camaraderie and unit cohesion. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks)