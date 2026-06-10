U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 210th Field Artillery Brigade, leave the field after competing in a softball tournament at Camp Casey, South Korea, June 9, 2026. The tournament gave Soldiers an opportunity to build teamwork, camaraderie and unit cohesion. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 03:15
|Photo ID:
|9742046
|VIRIN:
|260609-A-AM489-1455
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.06 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210 HHB Sport Tournament [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Bilal Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.