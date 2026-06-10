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    210 HHB Sport Tournament [Image 14 of 15]

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    210 HHB Sport Tournament

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 210th Field Artillery Brigade, leave the field after competing in a softball tournament at Camp Casey, South Korea, June 9, 2026. The tournament gave Soldiers an opportunity to build teamwork, camaraderie and unit cohesion. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 03:15
    Photo ID: 9742046
    VIRIN: 260609-A-AM489-1455
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.06 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 210 HHB Sport Tournament [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Bilal Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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