A U.S. Army AH-64 Apache assigned to 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division flies into position during aerial gunnery at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, June 3, 2026. Aerial gunnery certifies AH-64 Apache aircrews on weapons employment and crew coordination during day and night conditions, ensuring mission-ready aviation forces across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Kim)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 01:50
|Photo ID:
|9741902
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-YG332-1201
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|77.73 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|4
This work, 4-2 AB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise [Image 22 of 22], by Richard Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.