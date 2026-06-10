4-2 AB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise

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A U.S. Army AH-64 Apache assigned to 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division fires during aerial gunnery at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, June 3, 2026. Aerial gunnery certifies AH-64 Apache aircrews on weapons employment and crew coordination during day and night conditions, ensuring mission-ready aviation forces across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Kim)