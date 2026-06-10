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    4-2 AB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise [Image 12 of 22]

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    4-2 AB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Richard Kim 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    A U.S. Army AH-64 Apache assigned to 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division fires during aerial gunnery at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, June 2, 2026. Aerial gunnery certifies AH-64 Apache aircrews on weapons employment and crew coordination during day and night conditions, ensuring mission-ready aviation forces across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Kim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 01:50
    Photo ID: 9741867
    VIRIN: 260602-A-YG332-1205
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 28.4 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 4

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    This work, 4-2 AB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise [Image 22 of 22], by Richard Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2nd Infantry Division
    2ID
    Eighth Army
    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    2CAB

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