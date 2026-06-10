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    Maj. Gen. Cogbill Recognizes Angel Ascent Innovators [Image 16 of 20]

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    Maj. Gen. Cogbill Recognizes Angel Ascent Innovators

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Maj. Ian Roth 

    11th Airborne Division

    Maj. Gen. John P. Cogbill, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division, presents awards to Angel Ascent participants, honoring their contributions to Soldier-led innovation and the division’s mission.

    Angel Ascent is the 11th Airborne Division’s bi-annual service-member innovation competition, bringing together Soldiers from across the division to pitch their ideas and prototypes to senior Army leaders and strategic commanders. The event empowers Soldiers to solve real-world challenges, accelerate Army transformation, and foster a culture of bottom-up innovation.

    Angel Ascent is supported by military, industry, and university partners, providing mentorship, technical support, and access to resources for Soldier-led innovation. The competition serves as a catalyst for new capabilities, rapid prototyping, and effective solutions for Arctic and expeditionary operations, demonstrating the Army’s commitment to empowering Soldiers and ensuring readiness for any future battlefield.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 17:45
    Photo ID: 9741065
    VIRIN: 260610-A-IR889-9063
    Resolution: 1303x841
    Size: 298.96 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Cogbill Recognizes Angel Ascent Innovators [Image 20 of 20], by MAJ Ian Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Commanding General Champions Soldier Innovation at Angel Ascent
    Division Leadership Joins Angel Ascent Innovators and Partners
    11th Airborne Division Troops Present Ideas at Bi-Annual Angel Ascent
    Commanding General Champions Soldier Innovation at Angel Ascent
    11th Airborne Division Troops Present Ideas at Bi-Annual Angel Ascent
    Commanding General Champions Soldier Innovation at Angel Ascent
    Maj. Gen. Cogbill Recognizes Angel Ascent Innovators
    11th Airborne Division Troops Present Ideas at Bi-Annual Angel Ascent
    Maj. Gen. Cogbill Recognizes Angel Ascent Innovators
    11th Airborne Division Troops Present Ideas at Bi-Annual Angel Ascent
    11th Airborne Division Troops Present Ideas at Bi-Annual Angel Ascent
    11th Airborne Division Troops Present Ideas at Bi-Annual Angel Ascent
    11th Airborne Division Troops Present Ideas at Bi-Annual Angel Ascent

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