Maj. Gen. Cogbill Recognizes Angel Ascent Innovators

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Maj. Gen. John P. Cogbill, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division, presents awards to Angel Ascent participants, honoring their contributions to Soldier-led innovation and the division’s mission.



Angel Ascent is the 11th Airborne Division’s bi-annual service-member innovation competition, bringing together Soldiers from across the division to pitch their ideas and prototypes to senior Army leaders and strategic commanders. The event empowers Soldiers to solve real-world challenges, accelerate Army transformation, and foster a culture of bottom-up innovation.



Angel Ascent is supported by military, industry, and university partners, providing mentorship, technical support, and access to resources for Soldier-led innovation. The competition serves as a catalyst for new capabilities, rapid prototyping, and effective solutions for Arctic and expeditionary operations, demonstrating the Army’s commitment to empowering Soldiers and ensuring readiness for any future battlefield.