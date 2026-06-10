11th Airborne Division Troops Present Ideas at Bi-Annual Angel Ascent

Soldiers from across the 11th Airborne Division pitch their innovative ideas and prototypes to a panel of senior leaders and partners during the bi-annual Angel Ascent competition, showcasing the division’s commitment to bottom-up innovation.
Angel Ascent is the 11th Airborne Division’s bi-annual service-member innovation competition, bringing together Soldiers from across the division to pitch their ideas and prototypes to senior Army leaders and strategic commanders. The event empowers Soldiers to solve real-world challenges, accelerate Army transformation, and foster a culture of bottom-up innovation.
Angel Ascent is supported by military, industry, and university partners, providing mentorship, technical support, and access to resources for Soldier-led innovation. The competition serves as a catalyst for new capabilities, rapid prototyping, and effective solutions for Arctic and expeditionary operations, demonstrating the Army’s commitment to empowering Soldiers and ensuring readiness for any future battlefield.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 17:43
|Photo ID:
|9741072
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-IR889-9584
|Resolution:
|1616x1080
|Size:
|488.7 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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