Soldiers from across the 11th Airborne Division pitch their innovative ideas and prototypes to a panel of senior leaders and partners during the bi-annual Angel Ascent competition, showcasing the division’s commitment to bottom-up innovation.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 17:44
|Photo ID:
|9741071
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-IR889-9092
|Resolution:
|1616x1080
|Size:
|531.8 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th Airborne Division Troops Present Ideas at Bi-Annual Angel Ascent [Image 20 of 20], by MAJ Ian Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.