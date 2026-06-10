(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th Airborne Division Troops Present Ideas at Bi-Annual Angel Ascent [Image 17 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    11th Airborne Division Troops Present Ideas at Bi-Annual Angel Ascent

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Maj. Ian Roth 

    11th Airborne Division

    Soldiers from across the 11th Airborne Division pitch their innovative ideas and prototypes to a panel of senior leaders and partners during the bi-annual Angel Ascent competition, showcasing the division’s commitment to bottom-up innovation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 17:44
    Photo ID: 9741071
    VIRIN: 260610-A-IR889-9092
    Resolution: 1616x1080
    Size: 531.8 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Airborne Division Troops Present Ideas at Bi-Annual Angel Ascent [Image 20 of 20], by MAJ Ian Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Division Leadership Joins Angel Ascent Innovators and Partners
    11th Airborne Division Troops Present Ideas at Bi-Annual Angel Ascent
    11th Airborne Division Troops Present Ideas at Bi-Annual Angel Ascent
    11th Airborne Division Troops Present Ideas at Bi-Annual Angel Ascent
    11th Airborne Division Troops Present Ideas at Bi-Annual Angel Ascent
    11th Airborne Division Troops Present Ideas at Bi-Annual Angel Ascent
    11th Airborne Division Troops Present Ideas at Bi-Annual Angel Ascent
    Commanding General Champions Soldier Innovation at Angel Ascent
    Division Leadership Joins Angel Ascent Innovators and Partners
    11th Airborne Division Troops Present Ideas at Bi-Annual Angel Ascent
    Commanding General Champions Soldier Innovation at Angel Ascent
    11th Airborne Division Troops Present Ideas at Bi-Annual Angel Ascent
    Commanding General Champions Soldier Innovation at Angel Ascent
    Maj. Gen. Cogbill Recognizes Angel Ascent Innovators
    11th Airborne Division Troops Present Ideas at Bi-Annual Angel Ascent
    Maj. Gen. Cogbill Recognizes Angel Ascent Innovators
    11th Airborne Division Troops Present Ideas at Bi-Annual Angel Ascent
    11th Airborne Division Troops Present Ideas at Bi-Annual Angel Ascent
    11th Airborne Division Troops Present Ideas at Bi-Annual Angel Ascent
    11th Airborne Division Troops Present Ideas at Bi-Annual Angel Ascent

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery