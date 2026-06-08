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    Domestic violence response training at Tyndall [Image 2 of 5]

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    Domestic violence response training at Tyndall

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney McCants 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Special Agent Roger Dickinson, Office of Special Investigations Detachment 223 criminal investigator, and Tech. Sgt. William Vernon, 325th Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, talk during a domestic violence response training exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 3, 2026. The interagency training scenario evaluated the ability of both units to communicate effectively and coordinate their distinct law enforcement roles when responding to domestic disputes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney McCants)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 12:01
    Photo ID: 9740069
    VIRIN: 260603-F-OB488-2442
    Resolution: 3302x1858
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Domestic violence response training at Tyndall [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Courtney McCants, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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