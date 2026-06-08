Domestic violence response training at Tyndall

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U.S. Air Force Special Agent Roger Dickinson, Office of Special Investigations Detachment 223 criminal investigator, and Tech. Sgt. William Vernon, 325th Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, talk during a domestic violence response training exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 3, 2026. The interagency training scenario evaluated the ability of both units to communicate effectively and coordinate their distinct law enforcement roles when responding to domestic disputes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney McCants)