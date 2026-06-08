Domestic violence response training at Tyndall

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U.S. Air Force Special Agent Elwood Tapia Garcia, Office of Special Investigations Detachment 223 criminal investigator, takes notes during a domestic violence response training exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 3, 2026. During the exercise, OSI agents integrated with base security forces to hone forensic evidence collection and interagency communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney McCants)