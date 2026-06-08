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    Domestic violence response training at Tyndall [Image 5 of 5]

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    Domestic violence response training at Tyndall

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney McCants 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Special Agent Elwood Tapia Garcia, Office of Special Investigations Detachment 223 criminal investigator, takes notes during a domestic violence response training exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 3, 2026. During the exercise, OSI agents integrated with base security forces to hone forensic evidence collection and interagency communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney McCants)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 12:01
    Photo ID: 9740057
    VIRIN: 260603-F-OB488-2595
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.9 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Domestic violence response training at Tyndall [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Courtney McCants, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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