U.S. Air Force Special Agent Elwood Tapia Garcia, Office of Special Investigations Detachment 223 criminal investigator, takes notes during a domestic violence response training exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 3, 2026. During the exercise, OSI agents integrated with base security forces to hone forensic evidence collection and interagency communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney McCants)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 12:01
|Photo ID:
|9740057
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-OB488-2595
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.9 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Domestic violence response training at Tyndall [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Courtney McCants, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.