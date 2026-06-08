Date Taken: 06.03.2026 Date Posted: 06.10.2026 12:01 Photo ID: 9740062 VIRIN: 260603-F-OB488-2578 Resolution: 5716x3803 Size: 4.9 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US, FLORIDA, US

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This work, Domestic violence response training at Tyndall [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Courtney McCants, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.