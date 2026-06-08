U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia, 325th Fighter Wing public affairs apprentice, simulates alert photography during a domestic violence response training exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 3, 2026. Photographic documentation is a critical component of domestic violence investigations, providing evidence for subsequent legal proceedings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney McCants)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 12:01
|Photo ID:
|9740062
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-OB488-2578
|Resolution:
|5716x3803
|Size:
|4.9 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Domestic violence response training at Tyndall [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Courtney McCants, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.