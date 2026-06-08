Innovative Readiness Training at Lapwai, Idaho

Sgt. Adam Cunningham, cyber team, Joint Force Headquarters, discusses the cyber capabilities of the Idaho National Guard cyber team during the Innovative Readiness Training event in Lapwai, Idaho, May 21, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 11:59
|Photo ID:
|9740054
|VIRIN:
|260521-O-IB272-2773
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|4.27 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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