An Idaho Army National Guard Soldier performs a dental cleaning on a patient during the Innovative Readiness Training event in Lapwai, Idaho, May 21, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 11:59
|Photo ID:
|9740045
|VIRIN:
|260521-O-IB272-4061
|Resolution:
|7360x3636
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Innovative Readiness Training at Lapwai, Idaho [Image 15 of 15], by Rusty Rehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.