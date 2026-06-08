Innovative Readiness Training at Lapwai, Idaho

Staff Sgt. Seth York, Joint Force Headquarters, discusses the cyber capabilities of the Idaho Army National Guard cyber team during the Innovative Readiness Training event in Lapwai, Idaho, May 21, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 11:59
|Photo ID:
|9740047
|VIRIN:
|260521-O-IB272-7777
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|4.26 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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