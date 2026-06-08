39th IBCT Soldiers Conduct Counter-UAS Familiarization Training

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Sgt. 1st Class Joseph McKinley, a platoon sergeant assigned to Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, engages a simulated small unmanned aircraft system target during counter-UAS familiarization training at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Arkansas, June 9, 2026. The training used clay targets to simulate small UAS movement and gave Soldiers hands-on experience engaging moving targets with Mossberg 500 shotguns.



The 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Arkansas Army National Guard, conducted annual training from May 30, 2026, to June 13, 2026, at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center to build readiness, strengthen individual and collective proficiency, and prepare Soldiers for future state and federal missions. Annual training provides units the opportunity to validate combat skills, refine leader development and increase lethality across the brigade.



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Bailey)