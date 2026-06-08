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    39th IBCT Soldiers Conduct Counter-UAS Familiarization Training [Image 12 of 21]

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    39th IBCT Soldiers Conduct Counter-UAS Familiarization Training

    FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Bailey 

    119th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conduct counter-unmanned aircraft system familiarization training with Mossberg 500 shotguns at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Arkansas, June 9, 2026. The training used clay targets to simulate small UAS movement and gave Soldiers hands-on experience engaging moving targets while evaluating team-level counter-UAS techniques.

    The 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Arkansas Army National Guard, conducted annual training from May 30, 2026, to June 13, 2026, at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center to build readiness, strengthen individual and collective proficiency, and prepare Soldiers for future state and federal missions. Annual training provides units the opportunity to validate combat skills, refine leader development and increase lethality across the brigade.

    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Bailey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 08:53
    Photo ID: 9739281
    VIRIN: 260609-Z-CP903-1283
    Resolution: 5437x3884
    Size: 4.75 MB
    Location: FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 39th IBCT Soldiers Conduct Counter-UAS Familiarization Training [Image 21 of 21], by SSG Jake Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    Marksmanship Instructor Teaches Counter-UAS Familiarization
    Marksmanship Instructor Teaches Counter-UAS Familiarization
    39th IBCT Soldiers Conduct Counter-UAS Familiarization Training
    39th IBCT Soldiers Conduct Counter-UAS Familiarization Training
    39th IBCT Soldiers Conduct Counter-UAS Familiarization Training
    39th IBCT Soldiers Conduct Counter-UAS Familiarization Training
    39th IBCT Soldiers Conduct Counter-UAS Familiarization Training
    39th IBCT Soldiers Conduct Counter-UAS Familiarization Training
    39th IBCT Soldiers Conduct Counter-UAS Familiarization Training
    39th IBCT Soldiers Conduct Counter-UAS Familiarization Training
    39th IBCT Soldiers Conduct Counter-UAS Familiarization Training
    39th IBCT Soldiers Conduct Counter-UAS Familiarization Training
    39th IBCT Soldiers Conduct Counter-UAS Familiarization Training
    39th IBCT Soldiers Conduct Counter-UAS Familiarization Training
    39th IBCT Soldiers Conduct Counter-UAS Familiarization Training
    39th IBCT Soldiers Conduct Counter-UAS Familiarization Training
    39th IBCT Soldiers Conduct Counter-UAS Familiarization Training
    39th IBCT Soldiers Conduct Counter-UAS Familiarization Training
    39th IBCT Soldiers Conduct Counter-UAS Familiarization Training

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    TAGS

    39th IBCT
    Fort Chaffee
    Mossberg 500
    lethality
    counter-UAS
    annual training

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