39th IBCT Soldiers Conduct Counter-UAS Familiarization Training

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Soldiers assigned to the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conduct counter-unmanned aircraft system familiarization training with Mossberg 500 shotguns at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Arkansas, June 9, 2026. The training used clay targets to simulate small UAS movement and gave Soldiers hands-on experience engaging moving targets while evaluating team-level counter-UAS techniques.



The 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Arkansas Army National Guard, conducted annual training from May 30, 2026, to June 13, 2026, at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center to build readiness, strengthen individual and collective proficiency, and prepare Soldiers for future state and federal missions. Annual training provides units the opportunity to validate combat skills, refine leader development and increase lethality across the brigade.



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Bailey)