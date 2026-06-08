Combat Lifesaver for the Guardsmen

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Spc. Jason Ditzel, with A Troop, 102nd Cavalry Regiment, demonstrates how to use a bag-valve mask on a training mannequin during a Combat Lifesaver class at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 3, 2026.

This CLS class was provided by 10 instructors with the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Headquarters and Headquarters Company to train 30 students over the course of 5 days.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Cherish Little)