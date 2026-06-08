Combat Lifesaver for the Guardsmen

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Spc. Miguel Funes, with A Troop, 102nd Cavalry Regiment, left, practices controlling axillary hemorrhaging on Spc. Joseph Harrison, with B Troop, 102nd Cavalry Regiment, during a Combat Lifesaver class at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 3, 2026.

This CLS class was provided by 10 instructors with the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Headquarters and Headquarters Company to train 30 students over 5 days.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Cherish Little)