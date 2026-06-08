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    Combat Lifesaver for the Guardsmen [Image 1 of 4]

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    Combat Lifesaver for the Guardsmen

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Cherish Little 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Miguel Funes, with A Troop, 102nd Cavalry Regiment, left, practices controlling axillary hemorrhaging on Spc. Joseph Harrison, with B Troop, 102nd Cavalry Regiment, during a Combat Lifesaver class at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 3, 2026.
    This CLS class was provided by 10 instructors with the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Headquarters and Headquarters Company to train 30 students over 5 days.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Cherish Little)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 07:16
    Photo ID: 9739174
    VIRIN: 260603-A-XE056-1012
    Resolution: 6232x4480
    Size: 9.73 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Combat Lifesaver for the Guardsmen [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Cherish Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    354th mpad
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