Spc. Miguel Funes, with A Troop, 102nd Cavalry Regiment, left, practices controlling axillary hemorrhaging on Spc. Joseph Harrison, with B Troop, 102nd Cavalry Regiment, during a Combat Lifesaver class at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 3, 2026.
This CLS class was provided by 10 instructors with the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Headquarters and Headquarters Company to train 30 students over 5 days.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Cherish Little)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 07:16
|Photo ID:
|9739174
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-XE056-1012
|Resolution:
|6232x4480
|Size:
|9.73 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Lifesaver for the Guardsmen [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Cherish Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.