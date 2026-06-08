Combat Lifesaver for the Guardsmen

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Spc. Jason Ditzel, left, practices controlling axillary hemorrhaging on Spc. Miguel Funes, both with A Troop, 102nd Cavalry Regiment, during a Combat Lifesaver (CLS) class at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 3, 2026.

This CLS class was provided by 10 instructors with the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Headquarters and Headquarters Company to train 30 students over the course of 5 days.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Cherish Little)