Date Taken: 06.09.2026 Date Posted: 06.10.2026 07:11 Photo ID: 9739170 VIRIN: 260609-F-LE393-1069 Resolution: 5146x3676 Size: 3.41 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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This work, SecAF Meink, CSAF Wilsbach, CSO Saltzman testify to SAC-D [Image 6 of 6], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.