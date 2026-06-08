Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman listens to opening comments during a budget hearing with the Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 9, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 07:11
|Photo ID:
|9739168
|VIRIN:
|260609-F-LE393-1031
|Resolution:
|4822x3858
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SecAF Meink, CSAF Wilsbach, CSO Saltzman testify to SAC-D [Image 6 of 6], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.