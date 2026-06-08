Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) visits USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117)

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NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jun. 01, 2026) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) awards Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Matthew Longboy with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Metal for his work on Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, Jun. 01, 2026. Paul Ignatius is in a selected restricted maintenance availability in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Cora Skidmore)