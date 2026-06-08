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    Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) visits USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117) [Image 4 of 6]

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    Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) visits USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117)

    SPAIN

    05.31.2026

    Photo by Ensign Corinna Skidmore 

    USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117)

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jun. 01, 2026) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) is piped ashore after a visit to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, Jun. 01, 2026. Paul Ignatius is in a selected restricted maintenance availability in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Cora Skidmore)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 00:43
    Photo ID: 9738712
    VIRIN: 260601-N-XM719-9200
    Resolution: 4084x5453
    Size: 5.11 MB
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) visits USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117) [Image 6 of 6], by ENS Corinna Skidmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) visits USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117)
    Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) visits USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117)
    Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) visits USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117)
    Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) visits USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117)
    Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) visits USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117)
    Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) visits USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117)

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