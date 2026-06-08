Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) visits USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117)

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NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jun. 01, 2026) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) addresses Sailors at an all hands call on Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, Jun. 01, 2026. Paul Ignatius is in a selected restricted maintenance availability in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Cora Skidmore)