NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jun. 01, 2026) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) addresses Sailors at an all hands call on Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, Jun. 01, 2026. Paul Ignatius is in a selected restricted maintenance availability in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Cora Skidmore)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 00:43
|Photo ID:
|9738707
|VIRIN:
|260601-N-XM719-4544
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) visits USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117) [Image 6 of 6], by ENS Corinna Skidmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.