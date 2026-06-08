U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 23rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-Yield Explosives Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, salute, June 4, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. 23rd CBRNE Battalion held a ceremony to pass command from Lt. Col. Sarah McKay to Lt. Col. Daniel Meany. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 22:02
|Photo ID:
|9738584
|VIRIN:
|260604-A-BF020-2004
|Resolution:
|6164x3461
|Size:
|6.85 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 23CBRNE Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.