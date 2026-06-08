23CBRNE Change of Command

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sarah McKay, outgoing commander of 23rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-Yield Explosives Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, gives a speech during her change of command ceremony, June 4, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. 23rd CBRNE Battalion held a ceremony to pass command from McKay to Lt. Col. Daniel Meany. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 22:02
|Photo ID:
|9738576
|VIRIN:
|260604-A-BF020-2007
|Resolution:
|3976x2651
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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