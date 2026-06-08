23CBRNE Change of Command

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sarah McKay, outgoing commander of 23rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-Yield Explosives Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, gives a speech during her change of command ceremony, June 4, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. 23rd CBRNE Battalion held a ceremony to pass command from McKay to Lt. Col. Daniel Meany. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)