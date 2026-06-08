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    23CBRNE Change of Command [Image 4 of 10]

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    23CBRNE Change of Command

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    2ID Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 23rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-Yield Explosives Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, serve as a color guard, June 4, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. 23rd CBRNE Battalion held a ceremony to pass command from Lt. Col. Sarah McKay to Lt. Col. Daniel Meany. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 22:02
    Photo ID: 9738574
    VIRIN: 260604-A-BF020-2003
    Resolution: 6115x3434
    Size: 6.93 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 23CBRNE Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    23CBRNE Change of Command
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    23CBRNE Change of Command
    23CBRNE Change of Command
    23CBRNE Change of Command

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