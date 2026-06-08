(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NBG-2 MPFEX 26 at NS Mayport [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NBG-2 MPFEX 26 at NS Mayport

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel De Jesus 

    Naval Station Mayport

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (May 27, 2026) Naval Beach Group Two (NBG-2) conducts its Marine Prepositioning Force Exercise 2026 (MPFEX26) at Naval Station Mayport, May 27, 2026. MPFEX26 is a large-scale military training event that simulates the rapid offloading of combat equipment and supplies from strategic prepositioned ships. Naval Beach Groups is the command that manages 100% of the amphibious connector support to make these offloads possible. (U.S. Navy photo by Air Traffic Controlman 1st Class Daniel De Jesus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 09:31
    Photo ID: 9736400
    VIRIN: 260527-N-JT748-1119
    Resolution: 1680x864
    Size: 324.34 KB
    Location: NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NBG-2 MPFEX 26 at NS Mayport [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Daniel De Jesus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NBG-2 MPFEX 26 at NS Mayport
    NBG-2 MPFEX 26 at NS Mayport
    NBG-2 MPFEX 26 at NS Mayport
    NBG-2 MPFEX 26 at NS Mayport
    NBG-2 MPFEX 26 at NS Mayport
    NBG-2 MPFEX 26 at NS Mayport
    NBG-2 MPFEX 26 at NS Mayport
    NBG-2 MPFEX 26 at NS Mayport

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Mayport
    NBG-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery