NBG-2 MPFEX 26 at NS Mayport

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (May 27, 2026) Naval Beach Group Two (NBG-2) conducts its Marine Prepositioning Force Exercise 2026 (MPFEX26) at Naval Station Mayport, May 27, 2026. MPFEX26 is a large-scale military training event that simulates the rapid offloading of combat equipment and supplies from strategic prepositioned ships. Naval Beach Groups is the command that manages 100% of the amphibious connector support to make these offloads possible. (U.S. Navy photo by Air Traffic Controlman 1st Class Daniel De Jesus)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 09:31
|Photo ID:
|9736396
|VIRIN:
|260527-N-JT748-1114
|Resolution:
|1680x580
|Size:
|239.75 KB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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