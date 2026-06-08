NBG-2 MPFEX 26 at NS Mayport

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NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (May 27, 2026) Naval Beach Group Two (NBG-2) conducts its Marine Prepositioning Force Exercise 2026 (MPFEX26) at Naval Station Mayport, May 27, 2026. MPFEX26 is a large-scale military training event that simulates the rapid offloading of combat equipment and supplies from strategic prepositioned ships. Naval Beach Groups is the command that manages 100% of the amphibious connector support to make these offloads possible. (U.S. Navy photo by Air Traffic Controlman 1st Class Daniel De Jesus)