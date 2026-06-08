Lake Okeechobee's Julian Keen Lock closes due to water hyacinth blockage

Water hyacinth clogs the channel at Lake Okeechobee's Julian Keen lock, illustrating the rapid spread of this invasive species introduced to the U.S. over a century ago. Left unchecked, it overtakes native plants, disrupts ecosystems, and obstructs waterways—prompting coordinated control efforts by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and partner agencies. (photo by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 09:33
|Photo ID:
|9736391
|VIRIN:
|201003-A-A1411-9031
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|CLEWISTON, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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