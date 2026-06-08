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    Lake Okeechobee's Julian Keen Lock closes due to water hyacinth blockage [Image 5 of 6]

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    Lake Okeechobee's Julian Keen Lock closes due to water hyacinth blockage

    CLEWISTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Water hyacinth clogs the channel at Lake Okeechobee's Julian Keen lock, illustrating the rapid spread of this invasive species introduced to the U.S. over a century ago. Left unchecked, it overtakes native plants, disrupts ecosystems, and obstructs waterways—prompting coordinated control efforts by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and partner agencies. (photo by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 09:33
    Photo ID: 9736391
    VIRIN: 201003-A-A1411-9031
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: CLEWISTON, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    wetlands
    lake okeechobee
    water hyacinth
    USACE
    AquaticInvasiveSpecies0626
    Julian Keen Lock

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