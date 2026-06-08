Aquatic invasive water lettuce spreads across Lake Okeechobee

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Aquatic invasive pistia stratiotes or more commonly called water lettuce spreads out across Lake Okeechobee. Left unchecked, it overtakes native plants, disrupts ecosystems, and obstructs waterways—prompting coordinated control efforts by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and partner agencies. (photo by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)